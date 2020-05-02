Putting people to work in Minnesota is always a good goal, and is especially important as the world is able to return to some sense of normalcy when the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed.
That’s why we urge members of the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources to see beyond political differences and come together with a recommendation to the Legislature that provides funding to local projects.
Projects such as establishing a visitor center and campground at Crane Lake and a fishing pier at Ranier are projects both worthy of money from the state’s Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund, created in 1988, when 77 percent of Minnesota voters approved a constitutional amendment establishing it.
Those projects would clearly pump money into local people’s hands and into the local economy.
Another local project currently recommended to receive money from the fund is also important to many local folks — boaters, anglers, swimmers, shoreland property owners — as it would increase our understanding about droughts and floods, as well as water storage and availability in the border lakes region. The project, entitled, “Do beavers buffer against droughts and floods?” will not only assist local communities by adding to our knowledge about these concerns, but, like the others will put some folks to work in our area, where they will spend money in our local economy.
Lastly, the idea that without the funding the Voyageurs National Park Wolf Project could end is concerning on multiple levels.
For years, some local people have complained that the park hasn’t drawn what they believe to be the needed number of visitors to justify the park’s existence and add to the economy.
Now, we have a project that for the past few years enthralled thousands and thousands of people across the world, many of whom would have never heard of VNP, or likely International Falls, and Borderland. They would never have visited us.
We have a project that gives us a glimpse of the iconic animal that represents Minnesota’s north, and provides new science and facts we would have never known. It’s good bet it has offered us sites and sounds most of us would have never, ever heard or seen without the project’s innovative technologies and Facebook page.
If you believe these local projects that will, like Rep. Rob Ecklund said, put people to work, and add to our economy and knowledge of the natural world around us, let your state lawmakers know it’s important they are funded through the Legislature’s approval of the LCCMR recommendations.