Has COVID-19 impacted your ability to pay you housing and other bills?
We urge area residents to consider whether they are eligible for two programs aimed at providing relief. The money will not only help individuals and families in our community, but also will add to our local economy.
Funds are still available for Minnesotans seeking assistance with unpaid housing bills, due to COVID-19. Many Minnesotans are applying for help from the state’s COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, which covers overdue housing payments for eligible applicants.
And, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment is now Nov. 21, 2020. This new date will provide an additional five weeks beyond the original deadline.
The IRS is urging people who don’t typically file a tax return – and haven’t received an Economic Impact Payment – to register as quickly as possible using the website tool at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here. The tool will not be available after Nov. 21.
With a little effort, local folks might get some help.
To apply for help with unpaid housing bills, and for complete details on who is eligible to apply and what costs are covered by the program, visit www.211unitedway.org. Interested applicants may also call 211 (Toll Free: 1.800.543.7709; Local: 651.291.0211) or text “MNRENT” to 898-211 to learn more.
People who have already applied but have incurred new housing payments they cannot pay are encouraged to call 211 to make an additional application and get connected to other critical community resources. For more information and frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, please visit www.mnhousing.gov.
The Internal Revenue Service recently identified and sent letters to nearly 116,000 Minnesotans who may be eligible to receive the Economic Impact Payments but have not yet claimed them. The payments were sent to help spur the economy.
Taxpayer assistance groups in Minnesota can help individuals claim the payments:
- University of Minnesota Law School Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-625-5515 or lawclinic@umn.edu
- Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic: 612-334-5970
- Prepare + Prosper: 651-287-0187
Don't wait until these payments have been exhausted. Every cent from state and federal sources aimed at helping people and communities survive the pandemic should be accessed by everyone who is eligible. Pick up the phone, or open your laptop computer and find out if this money can help you and our local economy.