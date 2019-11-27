For some, Thanksgiving Day is about a day off from work, turkey, football, and family.
But for others, Thanksgiving is about getting enough money to put a plain meal on a table, fighting loneliness, and hoping for a job.
We’re pretty lucky in Borderland. We have many reasons to give thanks. We live in a safe and naturally beautiful community, with passionate and friendly people.
It’s been said that we take care of our own here; and that seems pretty on-target when considering the number of contributions made by a small community to worthy causes, as well as successful fundraisers.
But on this Thanksgiving, we encourage people to think about how they can expand the meaning of giving thanks in their own way.
One way is to come to the annual community Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. We’re grateful Elks Lodge 1599 and Stewart’s Super One will again host the meal at the Elks Lodge, 215 Third St., International Falls. Turkey and the trimmings will be served.
And this is more than just a simple meal; it’s food, conversation and camaraderie that can brighten a day and add to the season’s joys.
Do you have a neighbor who will spend Thanksgiving alone? How about picking them up on the way to the Elks? Or, if you are staying home, would an elderly neighbor appreciate a home-made meal delivered with a little company for a few hours? Do you know a single parent who could use an extra hand or a meal during the holidays? An offer to help out by watching the kids or dropping off a small turkey would surely be appreciated.
And giving a donation of money or food this week to the Falls Hunger Coalition to help others have a brighter and healthier start to the holidays would also make a difference in someone’s life. Borderland Humane Society and Paws and Claws Koochiching County can always use donations of animal supplies, and money also goes a long way to help volunteers take care our community’s responsibility to pets.
Of course these are just a few suggestions on how to share the true meaning of giving thanks. There are many worthy organizations and groups that would make good use of your volunteer time or cash about now.
Sometimes the best way to show gratitude for all we’re thankful for is by doing something nice for someone else.