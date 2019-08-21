When a United States senator asks her constituents questions, she expects good answers.
And U.S. Sen. Tina Smith got them Thursday as she visited Borderland.
Local business leaders told her about a number of challenges the community faces on an every day basis.
It was obvious, Smith planned to hit the day running, as she wore sensible shoes: black “bumper” style tennis shoes.
And hit it running, well walking, she did. She heard about our local economic development issues, during a mid-day walking tour of downtown International Falls.
Along the tour she spoke to International Falls Area Chamber President Tricia Heibel, Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen, and Koochiching County Board Chair Brian Briggs and others. And while these folks gave her valuable information about the community, it was likely the information she gathered at stops in local businesses for a chat with workers and owners that Smith will take back to Washington with her.
Same goes for Smith’s tour of Rainy Lake Medical Center, where she met local workers and later sat with leaders of the facility to discuss rural health care challenges, focusing on maternal and obstetric care.
Later Smith toured by boat Voyageurs National Park’s restoration projects, and toured the Rainy Lake Visitor Center.
Smith knows our community, and she’s looking for ways to help us do better.
She also understands our challenges, some of which are simply because of where we are located. To that end, she’s willing and able to help us focus on what we do best and have to offer the rest of the world.
Kudos to Smith, and local folks who took this opportunity to tell about our community — warts and all. It’s only by answering the tough questions about our challenges that she can help us find ways to overcome them.