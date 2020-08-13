Five years ago, almost to the day, the Koochiching County Economic Adjustment Strategy was released, and was considered a road map for the economic future of the larger Borderland community.
A couple months later, in this space, we said the strategy was a valuable and important tool. And we still think it is. A summary can be found on the Voyage Forward website at voyageforward.org . The plan was developed in the wake of a 2014 layoffs of more than 250 local paper mill employees, which rocked this community.
The final statement in the summary remains true and should be revisited by all who have in interest in growing this community into something inclusive and of which we can all be proud.
In discussing recommendations for economic development, the summary said “they will require political will, a focus on doing fewer things better, commitment to a new level of professionalism, measurement of results, relentless sensing of market forces, and cooperation among all public — federal, state, county, and city, private, academic, and utility stakeholders to implement.”
All of those factors continue to be important in moving this community forward in a progressive way.
Another element that all who call this place home — as well as those who want to invest in it regardless of where they live — should consider is the idea that what’s good for one is good for all.
When one International Falls business succeeds, we all succeed. It’s what a civilized society does, as its members pool their money, in this case in the form of property taxes, to pay for all the needs of living in a city: police, streets, sidewalks, sewer, etc.
So, it makes sense to encourage investment by anyone who sees a benefit in doing so in our community. After all, when one business prospers and invests more money, we all benefit because the more sources that pay taxes, and those that pay higher property taxes, help keep taxes lower for the rest of us, other taxpayers.
We’re troubled by recent discussions that seem to put forth the idea that because someone who is not considered local, but has chosen to invest financially in this community, has done nothing for us.
Indeed, outside investment in this community has for years helped pay for the services taxpayers expect from their city and county governments.
And, those outside investors have contributed to this community by offering jobs and, in many cases, benefits to people who choose to live work and play here. Those outside investors have paid the salaries of mill workers and grocery store employees, the hourly wages of people who have manufactured fishing lures and those who served in several of the local hospitality facilities, among many others.
And with those paychecks, signed by outside investors, boats and pickups to pull them have been purchased at local businesses; homes — some which are highly taxed — have been bought and built in the city and along the shores of Rainy Lake and Rainy River; clothes, food and prescriptions have been purchased from our downtown business, several which are locally owned.
What does “local” mean? Ask around, many people who have chosen to live here are not “from here,” and yet they pay taxes, buy homes, purchase businesses, etc. After how many years, or how many generations, does one become “local?”
Five years after the Koochiching County Economic Adjustment Strategy was released, it’s final summation still holds true.
It means if we are ever to truly move toward a more stable and prosperous local economy, we need to do it together, with a professional attitude, with all stakeholders at the table, and with a common, fairly simple vision: What’s good for one, is truly good for all.