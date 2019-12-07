The state’s projected $1.32 billion budget surplus in 2020 is clearly good news for Minnesota.
The 2019 November Budget and Economic Forecast, released Thursday by Minnesota Management and Budget, shows an improved outlook since the end of the 2019 legislative special session.
A better than expected close to the last biennium, an improved revenue forecast, and a small decrease to estimated spending, create a forecast surplus of $1.332 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 biennium, the office reported.
The stable budget outlook allows for an automatic allocation to the budget reserve account, bringing the reserve balance to its statutory target level of $2.359 billion.
While Minnesota’s economy and revenues continue to grow into the fiscal year 2022-23 planning estimates, budget challenges remain for that biennium.
Before we start writing out checks with that extra money, we ought to wait until February when another economic forecast is due. Should the surplus hold true then, and only then, should state officials consider its uses.
Since Minnesota has now had seven consecutive years of budget surpluses, Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon said it’s a clear indication that more dollars need to remain in the pockets of families and businesses. “Today’s forecast presents an opportunity for policymakers to enact reforms to best position Minnesota for a strong and growing economy,” he said in a statement.
All proposals for the surplus deserve discussion, but we need to take care that, what the governor and Legislature do this February doesn’t come back to bite us with future deficits.
Thankfully, lawmakers were smart years ago to create the budget reserve account, once called a rainy day fund, to help absorb any roller coasters in state revenue.
It wasn’t that long ago — July 2011 — when a budget impasse shut down Minnesota’s government for 20 days.
Certainly, taxpayers are right to expect a return on investment, but lawmakers and the governor ought to take a cue from local governments which have taken a fiscally conservative approach.
Excessive spending or cutting isn’t a good idea. We urge lawmakers and the governor to handle this surplus carefully.