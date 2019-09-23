Bob Anderson has been called the the voice and face of International Falls.
The International Falls mayor was also the heart, soul and rock of the city, warmly welcoming anyone and everyone, while at the same time standing strong for what he believed was right for the community.
Anderson died unexpectedly Friday morning.
When Mayor Bob Anderson entered the room, it came to life with smiles, handshakes, and hugs. Rarely did he not ask about your: children, parents, job, dog, or yard project. He made you feel like you were the only person in the room, while rarely did he talk about his own troubles, and we know he had a few.
Whether you agreed with his ideas or politics, most agree this native son of International Falls gave public service a high priority in his life. He believed that when you love a place, you should do all you can to make it the best it can be. And he spent his life doing that for Borderland, the state and nation.
And if you didn’t know about “The Falls,” he was quick to tell you about it, and he was quick to find an International Falls pin in his pocket to present when meeting new residents or visitors to the community. His eyes sparkled, his smile widened, and his shoulders squared with pride when he spoke about his hometown.
And our mayor simply couldn’t help but get excited — when others felt dread — as the temperatures dropped and the phone rang with calls from outside media for a comment about the cold, or even better to get him to pose for a photo standing in the cold of the “Ice box of the Nation.”
Anderson’s optimism and hope for his beloved community was apparent just a couple weeks ago, when he discussed the city’s economy and services, admitting he sees more sunshine than dark clouds on the horizon.
Don’t get us wrong. This mayor fully understood the challenges this community faces now and in the future. But he was working to not only meet those challenges, but overcome them as we work toward a stable and healthy economy.
Asked a week or so ago whether he would seek reelection to the position of mayor, he smiled and told us, “Yes, there’s still more I want to do, and see through to completion.”
Had he not left us too early, we know he would have continued to add more accomplishments to his legacy.
Rest in peace, dear mayor. You have worked hard for us all.