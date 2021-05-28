Borderland, like most other American communities, celebrates the Memorial Day holiday with the traditional long-weekend activities, such as fishing, grilling and we hope recalling why it is we can do those things.
What kind of people would we be if we did not recall the service and sacrifice that brave men and women have given to and for this nation and its people?
This country is known for the willingness of our people to lay down their lives to protect others. And not just family and friends, or even fellow countrymen. But people who we do not know, but know need our help. And because of that help, our troops most often leave countries better for being there.
Memorial Day should remind us of the debt this nation and many others owe to these servicemen and women. We believe that acknowledgment and gratitude should be worn as a badge.
We say be proud of these people who, for this nation and others, sacrificed in so many ways, including the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.
Memorial Day is considered a day of remembrance for the men and women who have lost their lives serving in the military. But it’s also a time to reflect on the sacrifices their families and friends made and the sacrifices that people now serving in the military are making for this nation.
We hope we can all plan to enjoy family and friends and Borderland’s great outdoors this weekend. But in addition to that, consider attending one of the several Memorial Day observances planned for Monday.
It’s the time to show respect and gratitude to our veterans and to reflect on what this world would be like without the people who give their service to and for this nation and its citizens. It's also an opportunity to tell the next generation of Americans why we gather on this day honor and celebration.