Borderland all too well knows about a lack of affordable housing.
We can see it and a study recently completed proves it.
That’s why we’re hopeful a plan proposed last week by Gov. Tim Walz will be felt locally.
Walz wants the state to borrow $276 million to invest in safe and affordable housing projects across Minnesota.
It’s part of a larger plan to issue $2.03 billion in general obligation bonds to make what he believes are critical investments in communities across the state.
His aim through the larger plan is to ensure all Minnesotans enjoy a high quality of life, regardless of race or zip code.
The governor’s “Local Jobs and Projects Plan” includes more local projects than any governor’s bonding proposal in state history, he notes.
“The plan will bolster public safety, increase access to safe drinking water and affordable housing, protect our lakes and rivers, and invest in our higher education institutions to prepare Minnesota’s future workforce,” Walz has said.
In his housing plan, Walz wants to invest $276 million, including $76 million in general obligation bonds, in safe and affordable housing projects. The funding would be directed to the preservation of existing affordable housing and creation of new homes for Minnesotans across incomes.
The recommendation is expected to create a full range of housing choices, including supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, senior housing, family housing, veteran housing, and new homeownership opportunities.
Clearly, this community must benefit from any kind of statewide housing initiative. It’s part of the solution to some of our challenges and must be a part of our future.