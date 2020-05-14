The pandemic and the response to it across the world is concerning enough, but the real danger may be people’s reactions to those responses.
As stay at home orders linger on in some places, are lifted and revised in others, frustration against the invisible thing that is keeping us down, the coronavirus, is reasonable. That darn thing that no one deserves to have, and that we, as a society, should not have to suffer its economic, social and even mental repercussions.
What is not reasonable is anger against members of the community whose opinion differs from yours on what could be a plethora of issues, facts and concerns about the pandemic.
Questions about: when its safe to open businesses; whether schools should have been closed; if graduation ceremonies are being held in the right place; if you believe the number of cases being reported in your community, and the list goes on, are all good discussion points.
No one, that we know of, is responsible for the pandemic. And the reactions to it by the multiple levels of government involved have been carried out, we believe, with the best intentions toward curbing the spread of COVID-19.
And while voicing your opinion on many of those questions is your right, and in some situations your responsibility, it should also be done with the best intention. Elected officials, in just about every action they take or don’t take, should be ready for comments and constructive criticism by people who care about improving the situation.
What is not intended to help the situation is ugly accusatory comments made about people voicing a differing opinion than yours and government actions taken that you would not take. These are just anger with words.
That kind of attitude may be the only thing that does what we won’t let COVID-19 do: Disable our ability to recover as an economy, as well as in our social and personal lives.
We urge people to agree to disagree on matters we have no control over, offer helpful ideas and suggestions, and consider how you can help shape a future more in line with your beliefs.