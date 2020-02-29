On Tuesday, Minnesota experiences its first presidential nomination primary election in more than two decades.
And while some voters may believe it’s too early to get involved, we say this election is just as important as others and represents an opportunity to shape the future.
All primary elections are conducted to narrow the field of candidates who move on in the process toward a general election. And Tuesday’s primary is no different.
What is different is that voters will only see presidential candidates from the two major parties. Other offices with a primary will be on the ballot on Aug. 11 followed by the Nov. 3 general election.
Also different in this primary is that voters must request either a Republican or DFL ballot. Voters who request a Republican ballot will see just one name. DFL ballots will include 16 candidates, about half of which have dropped from the race. DFL voters may want to check to see which of those remain candidate before they cast their ballot.
Because the presidential primary requires party affiliation, there is concern that the parties will see who voted in their favor.
However, Wednesday, the Minnesota House passed a data privacy bill, which would protect voter privacy Tuesday by blocking political parties from using party affiliation data for anything beyond simply certifying that the party’s respective primaries were free of widespread partisan interference. The Senate must act before the bill can be put in place.
The primary election is just the first step in the process. The Nov. 3 election will be culmination of months, if not years, of preparations by political parties and candidates.
But among the best things about our election system is that after the primary, voters get another chance to weigh in on which candidates they believe will best represent them. We urge all of Koochiching County’s eligible voters to take part in each step of the process, including the presidential primary, the August primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
If you don’t participate in each of these great opportunities, you have only yourself to blame if you are unhappy with the results.