The most important investment we can make is in our future, and that’s best done by ensuring a well-educated, well-rounded citizenry that can step up to the plate to accept their responsibility and role in society.
That’s where graduation comes in. Whether it be high school or college, graduation signifies the reaching of one goal and the setting of others.
The opportunities are endless. Some graduates choose to further their education, while others will learn a trade. Others are going right to work, some will start a business, and a few may travel.
Graduates this year and last come with an extra dose of real world experiences. We were reminded of that Friday when Rainy River Community College speakers discussed the pandemic and the challenges it added to learning.
But they also said learning and living through the pandemic may give graduates insight that other classes in different times did not have.
Clearly students and graduates this year and last missed out on some traditional rites of passage, celebrated more intensely in other years. But again, these young people take with them a maturity and sense of self in the community that few others have developed in the past.
We think back to students and graduates who celebrated their accomplishments during wars, economic depressions and other world-changing events. Perhaps today’s youth share similar reactions and gained similar insights.
Ella Bahr-Jefferis, one of RRCC’s student commencement speakers, told the graduates the pandemic brought new opportunities and new challenges no graduates before them had. Bahr-Jefferis graduates this spring with a high school diploma and 2-year degree.
“We will go into the world confident in our abilities,” she told fellow graduates. “We had an education in humanity brought about by a force of nature.”
We urge area graduates to go into the future knowing your community supports you, and has helped to prepare you for what’s to come. Do us proud by becoming productive, responsible members of the world, no matter where you go or what path you choose.
Enjoy a safe celebration, revel in your accomplishments and get ready to start the next chapter.