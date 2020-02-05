A commercial loan program offered by the city of International Falls seems to be making a difference in Borderland.
The International Falls Commercial Loan Program provides low interest loans for improvements to commercial property in the city. The city minimizes its exposure to risk by securing a mortgage on the loans.
A number of businesses have used the program to make improvements to their properties, benefiting themselves, their customers, and the community as a whole.
At the same time, the loans add jobs to the economy during construction.
With the terms of the loans, the city has little to lose. The loans allow commercial industry in the city to grow while adding jobs and tax value to the community.
Members of the Falls City Council Monday urged businesses in the Highway 53 corridor to consider using the fund to make improvements to their businesses during the reconstruction of the highway from Memorial Drive to downtown.
The timing is right for those businesses to take advantage of what may already be a slower period because of expected detours within the community.
When the new Highway 53 entry into our community is complete, businesses who tap into the commercial loan program can feature new and improved appearances and services.
What’s good for the city of International Falls as a result of programs like the commercial loan program, is good for Borderland in general.
Call the city office at 283-9484 to determine whether this program may be right for you. Or, visit the following website for more information
We urge commercial property owners to take a look at their businesses. Could they use some improvements? Consider the city’s commercial loan program.