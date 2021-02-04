A report by the American Lung Association gives Minnesota a failing grade when it comes to funding for state tobacco prevention programs.
It’s a grade we should all take seriously, and to heart, because we can improve it if we prioritize efforts to reduce tobacco use.
The 19th annual report isn’t all bad news. It gives the state an A for “Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws,” and B’s in each the “Level of State Tobacco Taxes” category and “Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.”
But again, we hang our head as the report card shows another F for “Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products.”
The report comes a day after the Walz/Flanagan budget proposal calls for raising the price of vaping products and increasing Minnesota’s cigarette tax by $1 per pack.
The increases are leading strategy to prevent kids from using tobacco products, help smokers quit and save lives.
But more can be done, and the Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation coalition urges the Walz/Flanagan Administration and lawmakers to go further, by investing more money into tobacco prevention and treatment.
Increasing tobacco taxes has even further benefits by raising revenue. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimate that a $1 per pack increase would lead to major health gains, including 8,800 fewer kids becoming adult smokers, 16,200 adult smokers quitting and $533 million in long-term health savings.
The need for Minnesota to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever. With 1 in 5 teens vaping, the next generation is becoming addicted to tobacco.
COVID-19 has claimed so many lives, and it’s simply out of anyone’s control.
In contrast tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 480,000 lives every year.
It’s something that is in our control, and additional funding is the next step.