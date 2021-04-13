As we watch the numbers of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Koochiching County rise each day, we celebrate.
The celebration is because it's just that many less of us who probably won't go to the hospital with the virus, and it's just a little bit closer to bringing some sense of normalcy to us.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 situation update page reported that 4,788 people in Koochiching County, or 45 percent of the county's population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,118 people in the county have received the complete series,.
Vaccines may represent the light at the end of the tunnel, but the uptick in local positive cases leads us to believe the pandemic is not over. We now know there are variants to COVID-19, and some places experiencing what may be their fourth surge of cases.
From April 8 to April 13 - just five days - MDH reported 29 new positive cases in Koochiching County; from April 1 to April 8, MDH reported an additional 40 new cases in the county.
We urge people to continue to do the right thing now: mask, wash your hands and distance from one another And then we must do the other right thing and roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated.
Until the majority of us have all been completely vaccinated, many of us can still become ill, have lasting complications and die from COVID-19.
It's why we as a community need to continue to do the right things.
We ask that people not now let their guard down. We can get help keep numbers down and moving toward a news normalcy, by making the right choices now.