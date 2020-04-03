OK, so what we knew and have prepared for has happened: The first person in Koochiching County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
It does not change anything. We still must continue to behave as if we all have it, and we could spread it to someone who does not. And vice versa, we must behave as if we do not have it, and everyone else does.
So, that means we're all it the same boat. It's a big boat, with a good motor, no leaking rivets and a wise and seasoned pilot guiding us with the best GPS system through these unknown times.
In other words, we can't let this get to us. Yes, it's a bit scary. The unknown always is. And it's a bit frustrating, as we miss going to our local stores, businesses and food and drink places. But, we must trust in the plans developed and tested for years, and put in place now by our local, state and federal leaders. Those include the science and math geeks, the doctors and nurses at the top of the front lines, the experts and the people we elected to listen to them.
The alternative? Panic in the streets, people defending their stash of toilet paper from their neighbors, arguments and fist fights over a dozen eggs. Not what most of us envision for an educated, civilized, compassionate society.
Now what? We don't wring our hands and wonder who's next. Instead, we continue to do what Minnesotans have apparently been doing well, and as Gov. Tim Walz and President Donald Trump have encouraged: We stay home.
We continue to take the same precautions recommended for avoiding colds and flu:
- Wash ours hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water.
- Stay home when we suspect we may be sick.
- Cover any cough with our sleeve.
Most local folks have been doing just that and more under the assumption we've had the virus lurking locally, but no one had yet been tested who has it.
We continue to stay educated. If you don't trust local sources, look to other reliable sources such as the Minnesota Department of Health website or call the department's COVID-19 Hotlines:
- Health questions: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Schools, child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People may also check the special COVID-19 webpage of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Don't rely on social media posts and rumor about what the first case, or any other cases, mean for Koochiching County.
We need to continue to exercise caution, care and compassion for ourselves and everyone else.