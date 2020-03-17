Time and time again we’ve seen this community rally together to help those in need.
Whether it’s a benefit to help with medical expenses, an event for one of our schools, or donations of time and resources to lessen the burden others are feeling in their lives.
We show up, donate and help where we can.
As COVID-19 spurs closures both locally and across the world, now is our time to help again.
And now, it’s more on the side of don’t show up, in an effort to protect our family, friends and neighbors.
So much is unknown about this new virus that started in China in mid-December. We saw people across the world panic as more and more cases were reported. It seemed so distant from International Falls, at the start.
But now, we’re seeing the impacts of the virus locally, and its panic knocking on Koochiching County’s door.
While it may seem like some are overreacting, now is our time to help, even if it causes a little pain and inconvenience.
Cancelling events that attract any size crowd is not an easy choice, and it may carry a financial loss. But what it could do is save the life of a neighbor or family member.
The elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at risk for becoming terminally ill with COVID-19. By staying home and cancelling the things we’ve looked forward to, those who may not experience harsh reactions to the virus can help stop the spread and hopefully return to normalcy sooner than later.
We need to put aside our selfish reasons for not wanting to distance ourselves physically from one another, but it might be the only way to keep safe not only this community, but also the rest of the state and nation.
Clearly our community will face economic concerns because of the precautions put in place. We are not alone, and must trust that our state and federal governments will figure out a way to help us all move forward, to come out of this whole.
Meanwhile, we don’t want to overreact to the situation, but it’s a better plan than hindsight showing us were we failed by the number of people who became ill and died.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, we just don’t know how long that tunnel is.
In the meantime, we must remain patient, calm, and compassionate while we are vigilant about protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19.