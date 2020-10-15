International Falls voters have an opportunity to participate in real grass roots democracy with a simple yes or no mark on the general election ballot.
The ballot will ask the question: Do you vote for the ordinance to allow the keeping of chickens in the city of International Falls, Minnesota, as submitted by petition of electors?
Regardless of the outcome, the question that is put to voters represents how our democracy is set up to work. When residents believe their view is supported by a majority of fellow residents, but is not being represented by elected officials, they have a mechanism to decide the issue themselves, with a petition to get a question put on the ballot.
While the answer to the question may be simple for some residents, we urge all voters to get familiar with the ordinance that will be put in place with a majority of yes votes. Voters should know how their yes or no vote will affect the use and enjoyment of their property, and their neighborhoods.
Only by understanding what the proposed ordinance allows and requires can voters make an informed choice.
The proposed ordinance, among other things, would:
- Allow each family dwelling in the city to keep up to 10 chickens in a yard.
- Prohibit roosters.
- Prohibit chickens kept inside a dwelling, or residence.
- Prohibit slaughtering in the city limits.
- Require a fully enclosed, windproof, roofed, secure and well ventilated structure with one square foot of window to 15-square feet of floor space, with a heat source to maintain an adequate indoor temperature, that meets zoning and building codes.
- Require floors and walls of the roofed structure shall be kept in a clean, sanitary and healthy condition with all dropping and body excretions collected on a daily basis and placed in a fire-proof covered container until applied as fertilizer, composted or transported off the premises.
- Require the floor area or combination of the floor and fenced yard area for keeping chickens not be less than 10 square feet of floor space per chicken.
The question about keeping chickens in the city is not new. Mayor Harley Droba said he's heard discussions about the idea at least seven times since he's served on the council. The most recent discussion ended with the council unanimously rejecting the idea in April, after which a petition was generated leading to the Nov. 3 ballot question.
But in the meantime, we urge city voters to consider how they will answer the ballot question and what the outcome will mean to the use and enjoyment of the place they call home.