Hearing directly from the professionals leading the frontlines in the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to ease concern.
While our elected officials at each level provide reassurance, it’s the people who do the real work and understand the real challenges that we want to hear directly from, unfiltered by those who may have ulterior motives.
Gov. Tim Walz, during his daily meetings with reporters, provides a quick overview of what is new about the state’s reaction to the pandemic, and stands aside to allow state commissioners and department heads to provide information they were hired to handle.
On Wednesday, he made several references to being “over my skies,” as he handed the limelight and microphone to the professions.
And as reporters ask their questions, Walz easy points to the experts, the professionals, that we entrust our our elected officials to hire.
Walz is not alone in doing that. Pres. Donald Trump’s regular press briefings also include his overview, and then handing the podium to the people who are truly handling the day-to-day decisions and challenges the pandemic has presented.
By doing this, reporters get accurate information first-hand from the people who know the answers. Those answers are given quickly, when possible, or researched and presented at a later press gathering by the people who know and understand the question. Why would any leader not allow the people they trust to run departments to answer the questions they’ve been hired to handle?
We’re grateful that many of our leaders in the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus understand their role as facilitators, hand-holders and founders of worthy projects and needs, with taxpayers’ hard earned money.
It’s those experts and their answers that truly calm the fears of the people.