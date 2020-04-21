It can be easy to criticize and complain when it appears the COVID-19 public health emergency is casting a shadow on all that is good and right in Borderland and the rest of the world.
Our ability to maintain a regular routine in life has been impacted, and everyone hopes things will get back to “normal” soon.
As in many cases, when the times get tough, Borderland residents get tougher and find a way to do and see the positive, ranging from the ability to spend more time with family, get yard work done at record speed, and catch up on the latest TV shows.
And clearly, many in our community are seeing opportunities to help in a positive way where they can.
In today’s edition, we have featured two local men who have put their skills to good use in helping to fashion face shields and comfort straps that can help protect, with more comfort, our front line workers who are doing jobs our community relies upon now more than ever.
Bob French and Nate Moseman had some time, skills and with community donations, are making a positive change in our community. “I can’t sew, but I can do this,” French told The Journal last week of the effort.
Earlier editions have told about the “Quilting Diva Den” an Indus-based fundraising effort made up of a group of 19 sewing enthusiasts, both men and women ranging in ages from 9 to 85 years old, who come together to sew face masks for people in need.
And then there’s Jennifer Gustafson, who is also among many people around the community – and world – who are sewing masks to donate to facilities in need. “I know how to sew, so how could I not help?” she told The Journal.
We know there are the people who quietly don masks and go to their jobs to make sure we continue to have our community’s medical, emergency, grocery, gas and other critical and, yes, essential needs met.
We are sure there are those who we don’t even know about that are making a difference in our lives, and an effort to make this very difficult time easier, better and more positive.
As we work toward what will likely be a new normal, decisions will be made, information offered and ideas launched. It may be easier, sometimes for some of us to see and voice the negative when everyone is being hurt by the pandemic.
We urge us all to look for a positive way to embrace what others are doing, feeling and thinking. If you have a better, safer, healthier way to get through this, offer it in a positive way that will help us together — at a distance — get through these tough times.