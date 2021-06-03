The number of public and private projects going on in and about International Falls is impressive.
This kind of investment in the community shows a confidence in our future. And at least of a couple of the projects serve as an example of how government and private enterprise can come together and accomplish something substantial and positive.
When it comes to the future of our community, everyone should feel responsible to help make it the best place it can be. We must share the burden and the benefit for the ability to not only live and work here, but spend our play time here, something many visitor to this area are likely envious.
All the backhoes and Bobcats around town building new structures, and in some cases razing blighted structures to make way for better uses, say “Borderland is open for business.”
Don’t get us wrong. We know we have challenges ahead. And the pandemic has made those even more complicated to tackle. But we’ve faced many hurdles in the past, from changes in Ontario fishing regulations, to local layoffs, to setbacks in needed projects, and we are still here, making progress.
Entrepreneurs willing to invest in local businesses and employees are doing so because they expect to make a return, and to add to this community’s amenities and services for local benefit in a variety of ways.
Many live here because of the area’s quality of life. There is no quality to life if our businesses fail and our employees stay home .
In the wake of 2014 layoffs of more than 250 local paper mill employees, the Koochiching County Economic Adjustment Strategy was developed, and was considered a road map for the economic future of the larger Borderland community.
We’ve pointed in this space before to the summary’s final statement about our community: “they will require political will, a focus on doing fewer things better, commitment to a new level of professionalism, measurement of results, relentless sensing of market forces, and cooperation among all public federal, state, county, and city, private, academic, and utility stakeholders to implement.”
It’s something to keep in mind as we move this community forward in a progressive way.