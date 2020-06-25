There appear to be a lot of colorful ways to describe the 2020 special and regular sessions of the Minnesota Legislature.
One way is from Audrey Nelsen, Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities president and Wilmar city councilor: “The special session was a train wreck. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and recent civil unrest, Minnesotans need strong state leadership at the Legislature now more than ever. Instead we got arbitrary deadlines, broken deals and partisan battles.”
We know we are a small corner of the larger Minnesota picture, but our community seems to have three pots of money within inches of its grasp, and we need our state leaders to help access it to lessen the impacts of the local economic downturns.
The three sources: a bonding bill, which the Legislature failed to agree upon in the regular session; the Senate’s refusal to pursue a bill allocating money from the state’s Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources; and now, no agreement on allocation of the federal COVID-19 money.
Each of those potential funds would have a large impact locally should our state leaders get serious about helping the state. Each would have created or added jobs, added to the visitor attractions to the area and assisted local people and business.
A bonding bill could have included money for the runway improvements at the Falls International Airport; the ENRTF would have helped continue the popular Voyageurs National Park Wolf Project, funded a safe harbor/ pier in Ranier and a Crane Lake visitor use facility and campground.
And last week, lack of agreement on a bill designates, but does not yet award, $7.4 million to Koochiching County and International Falls through the federal COVID-19 money.
Legislators must return to St. Paul and then focus on how best to do good for their communities.