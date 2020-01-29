We can understand the contentious debate that gun rights and gun regulation sparks.
What we can’t understand is an effort to release on the internet files that allow plug-and-play access to 3D-print unregistered, untraceable firearms, sometimes called “ghost guns,” that can be very difficult to detect, even with a metal detector.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was right when he decided that the state would joine a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s effort.
This isn’t Minnesota’s first rodeo on the 3D-print gun issue. A previous multi-state lawsuit that Minnesota joined resulted in a federal court decision in November 2019 that struck down the Trump Administration’s earlier attempt to allow the release of the files.
Despite losing in court, the Trump Administration last week finalized new rules that would transfer regulation of 3D-printed guns from the State Department to the Department of Commerce.
Clearly that agency change was made because loopholes in weaker Commerce regulations mean Commerce will lack the power to regulate 3D-printed guns in any meaningful way.
This will effectively allow unlimited distribution of the files.
We must agree with Ellison in his trouble understanding why our president’s administration is willing to “let Minnesotans die just so a few companies can get rich off of flooding our streets with undetectable and untraceable weapons. But that’s exactly what the Administration is doing.”
The first go-around on the 3D-print gun issue came in 2015, when an organization dedicated to global distribution of open-source, downloadable 3D-printed guns sued the Obama Administration after the U.S. State Department forced the group to remove the files from the internet. The government successfully argued in courts that posting the files online violates firearm export laws and poses a serious threat to national security and public safety. The United States Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Several court cases and rulings later, this move changes it all.
In these new rules, the Administration acknowledges the dangers that the distribution of 3D-printed gun files poses. It agrees that regulation is needed, even though its new regulations are toothless and will not prevent the global dissemination of-3D printed guns. It also acknowledges that regulating the distribution of 3D-printed gun files does not violate the First or Second Amendments.
We urge the Administration and U.S. citizens to forget the 3D-printed guns. If you want a gun, go out and buy one legally.