We like the idea of voting by mail while the COVID-19 pandemic causes concern.
Experts have been clear they don’t know when it will be safe to mingle closely with another without risk of exposure to the virus.
Many Koochiching County voters have done it that way for years, and apparently like it because there is a significantly higher rate of voting among eligible voters who cast ballots by mail.
There are some among us who truly enjoy the feel they get walking into their polling place and voting. The bright red “I voted” sticker on their lapel makes them feel that they have done their duty as Americans and are proud to show it.
However, people from the United State president down to local folks have called this an unprecedented time in our history and unprecedented steps have been taken to protect us by stay home orders, wearing masks during essential business that takes people into the public, and maintaining a distance from others.
So, why is the idea of allowing mail balloting in this time of health concern a political partisan issue? Why, when we are all working to avoid contact to save lives would the Republican leaders of the Minnesota House find the idea so repugnant?
The opposition expressed during a meeting of the House Elections Subcommittee Wednesday indicates the GOP will likely block any substantial changes to the process.
Some Republican lawmakers favor promoting more use of existing absentee and early voting options, but say fear of voter fraud has led them to oppose vote-by-mail. Why would it be OK to promote existing absentee and early voting options — which all come with risk of fraud — but not do a one-time historic pandemic vote by mail election?
There are already precautions in place to avoid voter fraud, something Minnesota election officials say is rare. And health experts cannot predict what the situation will be like in the summer and fall.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has pointed out that lawmakers made the right call when their one-day session of the Legislature this week went on with dozens of lawmakers voting remotely to avoid unnecessary contact with each other.
He said Minnesotans wonder why they, too, wouldn’t be given the same privilege of not co-mingling with other voters.
The science-based health experts — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have said states for the upcoming elections during the pandemic should encourage voters to use voting methods that minimize direct contact with other people and reduce crowd size at polling stations by encouraging mail-in methods of voting if allowed in the jurisdiction.
Some saw this week’s Wisconsin primary as forcing voters, and election judges, to choose between their civic duty and right to vote with protecting their health and the health of others.
Minnesota should plan now for mail voting because of the long process it will take, and the need to protect people while at the same time allowing our democracy to move forward in this unprecedented time.