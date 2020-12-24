Christmas Eve is upon us. It’s too late for writing letters to Santa and hoping they are delivered in time, what with all the extra packages and now COVID-19 vaccines being shipped this year.
But we know Santa and his reindeer can travel fast enough to be everywhere they are needed at the same time, and so we wish for things that don’t come in wrapped boxes and gift bags, but are instead those that are easily given and based on goodwill and kindness that should be shared.
Some of these wishes have been our our list before, but remain as they are needed each and every year, throughout the year.
And, of course, some of our wishes are as unique as the past year itself, and we hope they are bring a reminder of the true spirit of Christmas and humanity.
No. 1, we wish for a successful COVID-19 vaccination plan roll out, with few glitches and plenty of the vaccine to first go to the health care workers, gas station and grocery store workers, and then to elderly and people with underlying health conditions. We wish in a few short months the rest of us are rolling up our sleeves and taking a shot in the arm. It’s the gift we can give to family, friends, and neighbors that truly can make a difference in people’s lives here, in Borderland as well as across the nation and world.
No. 2, we wish for our economies to stabilize, and then come back to surpass what it was before we began to distance ourselves from one another in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Clearly, that will take time, but we wish that momentum to continue, with new and unprecedented economic growth, bringing back to life existing businesses and encouraging new businesses that bring good paying jobs. We wish for a renewed health for all businesses, including our largest employer, Packaging Corporation of America’s Boise paper mill. After the pandemic, we wish that people would realize the strength of their purchasing power and understand buying local can help their own family, friends and neighbors.
We wish for a return to in-school classes for our kids, once it’s safe and healthy, and a year with enough money and staff to fill the needs of all Borderland students.
We wish for those in need of spiritual nourishment, healthy churches and organizations with strong, healthy leaders who sincerely offer the warmth of care and concern.
We wish for places that have warm beds and for nourishing food for those among us that have no place to call home or food to put on the table. We wish the joy of giving to those who can help with leadership, donations, time and energy.
As always, we wish for pets without a forever home, loving adopters and the continued commitment of the dedicated volunteers of the Borderland Humane Society and Paws & Claws Koochiching County.
And, we wish for snow and ice for those who enjoy it, and mild winter temperatures for those who don’t.
We wish that the spirit of the holidays and the joy of community that is felt — even though this year it may be felt at a distance — at the annual Community Christmas Dinner Friday is contagious and lasts in each of us the whole year.
We wish for us all to retain the good we have found within ourselves, our family and our community because of the pandemic, and empathy and sympathy for those who have lost loved ones, or fallen ill or on financial hard times because of it.
And for all of us, we wish for a healthy and prosperous year, the warmth of family and friends, and the cheer of Christmas wishes that come true and that we feel throughout the year.
Our best wishes for a healthy and prosperous 2021.