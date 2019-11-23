We, like the rest of the community, are relieved that Monday’s unfounded bomb threat at Falls schools can help improve our emergency plans, while at the same time underscore the serious nature of such actions.
Thanks to the quick actions by school staff, students, bus drivers and law enforcement, among others, our schools were emptied and plans carried out to get them away from the school buildings and toward safe areas.
We’ve often praised our emergency agencies for the way they communicate with one another, train for such incidents, and react. And it’s no different in this case. They responded with professional actions and reassuring faces and comments. We know their reactions helped to calm the people around them.
In addition, we know school and law enforcement officials will use the incident as a learning experience that can help identify what worked well and what could be changed to have a better outcome. And those improvements will be included in the emergency plans that will be shared by all law enforcement agencies, schools and others that need to know.
We also applaud how students handled the situation. While many were obviously worried and fearful, they did not appear to panic. They followed instructions from staff and police, moved together and helped to support one another.
Meanwhile, we support the investigation by law officers into this threat. Some people may have misguidedly, and perhaps somewhat foolishly, thought a bomb threat to be no big deal because it happened years ago and was probably an attempt by a student to get out of a test or school.
However, when people — including youngsters — hear almost daily about school shootings, it should be no surprise that any kind of threat, especially at a school, evokes a strong and serious reaction. And they should.
This threat cost this community money when it brought out the resources it needed to respond to the situation.
It also cost this community a bit of all of our innocence by adding to the very real worries and fears our children, and their parents, may now have about going to school.
The person responsible for making the threat and scaring this community needs to be held accountable and pay the consequences for the costs to the community.