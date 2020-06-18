We like some of what Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials have proposed as far as police accountability and reform.
Modeled on recommendations from the Minnesota’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus and the Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group chaired by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, the proposals support what could be called a three-legged stool approach: Use of force reform, funding for alternatives to policing, and greater police oversight.
Among the proposals are creating a new office within the Department of Public Safety to administer grants to community-based violence-intervenors and problem solvers to intercept violence and reduce interactions with law enforcement, and providing funding for a co-responder form of policing that pairs officers with social worker when responding to crisis calls and welfare checks.
Both ideas are included in the eight-point proposal that on its face appears to be making changes that are not only needed, but based on common sense.
What seems to be among the most powerful of the ideas is pairing officers with social workers for certain calls. Together, these disciplines can help, not escalate, what could be a growing concern.
It just makes sense to have someone who specializes in mental health issues answer a call about a suicide threat; an officer with a background in drug use attend with an ambulance a drug overdose; Officers on patrol, or juvenile officers, handle missing children or vulnerable adults.
The proposal also calls for the expansion of training in de-escalation and mental health crisis intervention.
Many law officers say the most concerning calls they answer are about people experiencing some sort of mental health, drug or domestic family crisis.
Why not our officers better help people by providing them the right training and the right partners to accomplish the goal of community policing, which focuses on building ties and working closely with the people.