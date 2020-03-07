Seems like concern about the Coronavirus is seeping into our world from nearly every direction.
We urge people not to panic, but instead to get the facts and take the precautions health experts advise.
Some comfort should come from this nation's ability to consider and react to the plethora of impacts to our lives should, or perhaps when, the virus spreads across the nation.
The facts: The virus emerged late last year and spread from central China. On Wednesday, officials reports it is now in more than 78 countries. At least 11 people have died of the COVID-19 disease in the U.S., all but one of them in Washington state, and most of them from a single nursing home in the Seattle area. The Coronavirus has been confirmed in 17 states so far. There are no known cases now in Minnesota.
The concerns range far and wide: From the many members of the U.S. Senate who are urging the U.S. Census Bureau to put a plan in place to ensure that the expanding Coronavirus outbreak doesn’t impact the accuracy of the 2020 Census, and to make certain the health of census takers is protected, to corporations issuing guidance for their employees from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.
We all must be vigilant in putting protections in place to keep this virus from taking hold in places it has not already. Many of those protections should already be known, as they are the same practices that stop the spread of the cold and influenza:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care
- Cover mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue away and wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces you touch.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports it's working closely with health care providers to evaluate whether patients meet CDC criteria for testing, and is preparing for a larger outbreak.
We're grateful MDH already has a strong disease surveillance system in place. Finding cases quickly and responding to them effectively is key.