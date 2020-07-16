We know in Borderland that quality, affordable and available child care can mean for families the difference between working a good full-time job, working several part-time jobs, and not working at all; and between needing a little help, and needing full out assistance.
And that’s why we give kudos to JoAnn Smith, of the Small Business Development Center, who worked hard, with others, to bring the idea of a community child care resource to a reality, with the first provider soon ready for children.
The need for child care and the availability is moving toward balance, but more is needed. In 2018, there were 266 licensed child care slots and a need for 331 more in Koochiching County.
It’s a dire community problem that’s impacted other facets of the community, including playing a role in the ability of people to work. How do you work, when there are no openings for your child, or you cannot afford the sites available? And often, working couples spend an entire income for child care. That means decent jobs are being left vacant.
And it was a creative solution that came together from a community.
Smith, who works under the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, teamed with local partners to start the initiative in the county in 2018 as the Koochiching Resource Council. The core team was made up of members from KOOTASCA Community Action Inc., Rainy River Community College, Independent School District No. 361, Koochiching County Health and Human Services, and others in which child care has had an effect on personal, business or work environments.
In this case, three sites — one in International Falls and two in Littlerfork — will use the model of child care normally offered in a residential home and place it it business sites. And rent for the three providers is reasonable, allowing for affordable fees.
The additional child care opportunity not only allows job vacancies to be filled, adding to the local economy, but has also created jobs for the providers, and filled empty spaces in buildings.
We wish the new providers well in their new businesses, and thank all those involved in moving toward a balance between need and opportunity.