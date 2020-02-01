Borderland’s state lawmakers are getting ready for the 2020 Legislature, which begins its session Feb. 11.
We urge all state lawmakers to consider consensus and cooperation as they work toward resolution of the very important business we have sent them to St. Paul to handle.
As has become tradition, state Rep. Rob Ecklund and Sen. Tom Bakk met with local officials and interested people about what they would like to see accomplished, and why, by the end of the session, which may not end later than May 18.
That’s not a lot of days to complete an agenda that will likely be influenced by an election year that features all 134 seats in the Minnesota House and 67 seats in the Minnesota Senate.
Clearly, no lawmaker, or constituent for that matter, gets all they hoped for and wanted in any session.
We’re pleased our lawmakers will support a state bonding bill that will assist in paying the costs for: a County Road 24, or Van Lynn Road, vehicle overpass at Canadian National Railway tracks; Ranier’s safe harbor and pier system; and for runway improvements at Falls International Airport, which will leverage federal dollars.
With the many economic ups and downs Borderland seems to face each day, these three projects would go a long way in improving safety, encouraging visitors, leveraging other dollars and bringing workers to the community — all of which are welcomed.
We hope the November forecast of a projected $1.32 billion budget surplus holds true when the February forecast is released. All proposals for the surplus deserve discussion, but care is needed so what the governor and Legislature do this session doesn’t come back to bite us with future deficits.
Meanwhile, we urge all our state lawmakers to look for ways to cooperate in order to reach compromise and consensus that will allow the business of our state to move forward.