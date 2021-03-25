We join with Terry Randolph, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948, in encouraging local recognition of Monday, March 29, designated as Vietnam Veterans Day in Minnesota, and nationally.
The day recognizes March 29 1973, when the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam we returned to the United States.
The Minnesota Vietnam Memorial features a main plaza and is surfaced with 68,000 granite squares, each representing a Minnesotan who served. 1,120 of the squares are dark green, these mark the hometowns of the Minnesotans who did not return. All 1,120 names of Minnesotans killed in action and missing in action are engraved in the dark green granite wall.
It, like the national memorial, serves as a symbol of honor and recognition of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.
Located at the Capitol Grounds in St. Paul, the Minnesota memorial should experienced by all Minnesotans, especially the young ones.
The memorial, rather than a political statement, opens an opportunity to discuss conflict and reminds us the price of war is high, ending and altering the lives of our soldiers and countless others.
Many veterans of the Vietnam war know all too well how life can be altered after fighting in a war far from home, and coming home to unwelcome feelings from your own people. And feeling many don’t appreciate or understand what you’ve done for them.
And those of us who have never experienced war will never truly understand that.
But we can try to recognize the sacrifice all veterans make and have made, and show honor by visiting places like the Minnesota Vietnam Memorial and recalling what and who Vietnam Veterans Day is about.