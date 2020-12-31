In this space at this time each year we offer our suggestions for New Year’s resolutions.
Some of those resolutions are large and include global issues, while others are more local in nature; some are to individuals and others to governments and their leaders; several are doable, and others are pie in the sky resolutions that should serve as goals, for which to strive.
But this year, all those resolutions seem to pale in contrast with the top five we have as we depart 2020 and enter a new year.
Our Top 5 resolutions for 2021:
No. 5. Resolve to continue practicing good hygiene during and even after the pandemic, that involves something we should have been doing all along: Wash your hands with soap and water (if unavailable use sanitizer).
No. 4. Resolve to, as hard as it continues to be, practice physical distancing from anyone outside your household. There are other ways to stay close to family and friends.
No. 3. Resolve to continue to wear a mask. No one likes it. But we do it to keep ourselves and our family, friends, neighbors and strangers safe.
No. 2. Resolve to see the good in others, our commonality, and to practice tolerance while accepting ideas in other people we neither support or embrace.
No. 1. When it’s your turn, resolve to roll up your sleeve and be a part of the solution to a worldwide pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Each of us must put aside the arguments about the reactions to the virus, and instead be ready in 2021 to take the vaccination to stop the death and illness that has now likely touched most, if not each, member of this community. We take it to stop the continued restrictions needed for safety, but at the same time are hurting the business community, as well as most everyone’s finances; to stop leading physically distant lives; and to stop the rollercoaster of wondering when our children will come home from school because of the virus.
When these things are accomplished by us all being vaccinated, we can have a truly Happy New Year!