As news about what we once called the coronavirus began to take over our emails, we knew it was something that would bring unforeseen challenges.
As a result, life for all of us has changed, and as a result we began March 13 to offer free access to news about COVID-19 because information is not only important, but much of it even critical to our community. Since that time we have provided up-to-date information from trusted and reliable sources, and will continue to do so until the emergency is over.
In the meantime, we have watched other changes in our community that are aimed at helping one another and we will bring that good news to our readers as well.
We are seeing and hearing about people coming together — while at the same time staying a safe physical distance apart — to bring food to our kids, masks to our emergency providers, and sanitizers to the people. These are the stories we will pursue while at the same time continuing to bring the news you need to know to stay safe and informed.
Clearly, some of the people who are assisting this community are providing a sense of normalcy for the rest of us. These folks who continue to show up each and every day to work at places like grocery and convenience stores, as food delivery people and other businesses the rest of us rely upon, but sometimes may take for granted.
Others who cannot be taken for granted are those on the front lines protecting our community by showing up on 911 calls as ambulance staff and law officers, who come to work at hospitals and clinics to help the sick among us, and by making official plans as our local leaders — elected and otherwise — to respond to the needs caused by the pandemic.
This community will again survive something that was once unimaginable. We may come out of it looking or feeling different, but we will move forward.