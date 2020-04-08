We are all concerned about, and tired, of the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our lives.
We’re tired of worrying about it: Whether it be the inconveniences of working from home, the challenges that come with assisting in your child’s education from home, and the down right financial fears those of us who are home, but not getting a paycheck.
We want to be done. We want to return to our previous lives.
But do we really want to return to some of the aspects in life that the pandemic may have revealed need changing?
The pandemic-imposed family time may remind some of an earlier, perhaps more simple, period of our history, when more time was spent experiencing the joys, and frustrations, of being a family.
After the pandemic quiets, are there qualities that the stay at home time revealed that should become a part of our new lives?
Our nation, and others, have shuttered manufacturers and industry to help curb the spread of the virus. Clearly, that cannot be sustained without huge damage to our economy.
But have you gone outside during the evenings to see the sky, which now has very few jet trails marking it, or to hear the owls hooting and geese honking, made more apparent with the lack of train noise coming from the Ranier area?
These are qualities we once took for granted, and can find in places even after the nation’s economy is up and running.
Have you noticed how our mothers’ advice to wash our hands finally hits home? As a result of the pandemic, many of us seem to have finally taken this seriously, and have hopefully mastered the art of hand washing. Certainly this practice is something we don’t want to go by the wayside when the pandemic is beaten down.
No one wanted this horrific virus to nearly stop the world, and it feels like almost every aspect of our lives have changed.
As we continue to learn about ourselves during this time, we urge folks to begin thinking about how we can incorporate the good qualities revealed in and around us by the pandemic into the new normal lives we will lead after it.