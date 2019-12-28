A decision by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Monday to implement a temporary ban on the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state was the right move in the growing effort to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease.
First detected in Minnesota in 2002, concerns about CWD have resulted in the DNR testing more than 90,000 wild deer. The agency reports 73 wild deer have confirmed positive for the disease — so far.
And while most of the infected deer come from southeastern Minnesota, it doesn’t mean deer from the north are immune. It simply means CWD has not been spread to the northern deer — yet. CWD is caused by a prion, an abnormally shaped protein that can persist in the environment for years.
The ban on moving farmed deer makes sense because experts believe deer farms may serve as a pool of CWD, allowing the disease to spread to wild deer.
Monday’s action is in response to the recent discovery of CWD in a farmed white-tailed deer in Douglas County in western Minnesota, where the Minnesota Board of Animal Health earlier this month confirmed an 8-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for the fatal deer disease in a small, two-deer hobby herd, reports the DNR.
The new discovery in Douglas County has connections to other Minnesota deer farms and the state needs time to investigate locations that either provided deer to, or received deer from, the hobby farm.
Rep. Rob Ecklund said the new confirmation of CWD in different parts of the state is concerning, and banning movement of farmed deer is a necessary step to reduce the spread of CWD and to protect Minnesota’s wild deer.
Ecklund, in a statement, said he would continue to support the state researchers in their proactive efforts to protect wild deer.
The emergency rule on movement of farmed deer is in effect for 30 days, during which the DNR will evaluate the outbreak, generate potential solutions to containing and eliminating the disease, and protect the wild deer herd.
We support the movement ban of farmed deer and encourage researchers and lawmakers to consider further steps to keep CWD from moving north.