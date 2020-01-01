The promise of a new year brings time for reflection on the past and hope for the future.
As individuals and members of a community, we must look back at the path we traveled in 2019 before we can move forward on a new and better direction in 2020.
It’s this reflection that leads us to suggest the following New Year resolutions for our community:
We resolve to find and focus on the positive aspects of our community and work to improve the negative. A project to improve the appearance of our U.S. Highway 53 entry corridor that’s been in the works for a few years will do just this when it hits the pavement this spring. All — federal, state and local officials — deserve credit for putting in the hard work as the plan begins to unfold to the public.
And a related resolution is that we all dig deep into our patience and tolerance as construction on the Highway 53 project leads to traffic detours and delays.
We resolve to work together instead of divided to benefit the community. We’ve seen the value in coming together in the continuance and initiation of several groups, whose aim is just that.
We resolve to accept what cannot be changed and work to change what can be improved. International Falls blight efforts are changing the appearance of neighborhoods, while some of the effort has hit roadblocks leading to court actions.
We resolve to continue to look for unique and innovative ways to encourage and draw opportunity in Borderland. Local leaders this year explored ways to market our area by connecting people who want to live here and contribute to our local economy to job and business openings and needs here. The “Your ticket home” campaign is just one of those ways, while others seek to improve the available technology toward that end.
We should all resolve to do all we can as individuals and groups to keep our precious and beloved natural places — lakes and rivers, forests and fields, and our backyards — free from additional infestation by invasive species.
We must all resolve to share with the rest of the world the good news and positive stories about Borderland and the people who reside here. It’s not only good for our reputation, but also encourages our own positive attitudes.
And finally, we resolve to look for and encourage the good in one another while we respect one another’s differing opinions and ideas.
Together, we must resolve to use the past year and any of its missteps to help foster and create a successful 2020.