There's much to celebrate with the news that the first vaccinations that will protect us from getting COVID-19 have been shot in the arms of people who are caring for those of us who could get the virus.
But we ask that people not now let their guard down, the guard being masking, washing and distancing. The vaccination is just another step toward successfully controlling and eventually eradicating the COVID-19 virus. Before we've all had the first, and then second doses of the vaccine, many of us can still become ill, have lasting complications and die from COVID-19.
Clearly, the vaccination is good news. It's the light at the end of the tunnel; we can see it, and even feel the warmth of it on our faces. But we aren't there, stepping out of the tunnel and into the light, just yet.
Now, the state is carrying out a plan that will define how the vaccinations will be distributed across the state, who should get the vaccination when, and where it will be available.
The process for distribution - how it gets to states, how much states get and when - is led by the federal government.
But the state will take the vaccination from the federal government and put into the Minnesota system, and eventually to us, here in Borderland.
Gov. Tim Walz this week outlined a smart distribution plan, guided by three principals:
- Immunize for impact - Maximize immediate health benefit, reduce death, and minimize the harm created by COVID-19 by starting with those most susceptible to serious complications and those who care for them.
- Equitable distribution and access - Make sure no procedural or structural issues impact access to the vaccine among any particular group or population. And help ensure Minnesotans in every corner and every community know they can trust the process, the safety, and the effectiveness of the vaccine.
- Transparency - Share information as quickly as possible with Minnesotans.
People who are most susceptible to serious COVID-19 complications and those who care for them will get the vaccines first, which only makes sense. With a limited supply of vaccine doses at the start, the effort will be rolled out in a phased approach still being developed.
Toward the latter of those principals, the state continues to provide detailed information on Minnesota’s COVID-19 response and now the vaccine distribution plan. Minnesota is ranked the best in the nation in sharing essential COVID-19 information through its online dashboard in a report published by Resolve to Save Lives, part of the global health organization Vital Strategies. Anyone with questions about the state's data, response and vaccination plan should visit the website for facts, and not rumor : https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/index.html
Meanwhile, we urge people to continue to do the right thing now. And when the time is right, we must all vow to roll up our sleeves and do what's right, and then do it again about six weeks later.