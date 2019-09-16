You may not be a frequent flyer. In fact, you may not fly at all from the Falls International Airport, but you benefit from it if you live in Koochiching County and International Falls.
That’s why it’s so important to continue the needed renovations to bring this airport into the future.
And those renovations simply can’t happen without a little help from our friends in St. Paul and Washington, D.C.
This airport has a long history of providing flights in and out for local folks and visitors, and also boosting the economy by putting heads on beds and filling the needs of local flyers, both private and commercial.
The airport was first established by the city in 1945, and the next year, two paved runways were constructed. In 1948 a terminal building was added, paving the way for the introduction of commercial air service in 1953. In 1962, when Koochiching County became a partner with the city in ownership of the airport, the main runway was lengthened to 5,000 feet, and another 1,500-foot extension was completed in 1969. The original terminal building was expanded in 1973, and a new facility was constructed in 1978 and ‘79, when the runway was both widened and lengthened to 6,500 feet. In 2004, another 900 feet was added, making the runway now 7,049 feet.
Recent years have brought a new terminal with various amenities need for comfortable, convenient and safe air travel.
The next step calls for reconstruction of the main runway to be done in phases, beginning in 2020. The plan calls for using the taxiway as a runway to allow the airport to remain open for service throughout the project.
Already, federal and state money is earmarked for the project, but the local share, estimated at $2.2 million, is being sought from state bonding money.
Next week, local airport officials will present the request for bonding funds when the House Capital Investment Committee tours northeastern Minnesota as it plans for the 2020 bonding bill.
The airport runway is among other projects that involve colleges and universities, public safety facilities, and wastewater treatment systems.
“House DFLers will announce a robust, regionally-balanced bonding bill to invest in infrastructure, protect the vitality of local economies, and create jobs based on the projects,” said a news release.
Our airport, one of just nine in the state with scheduled air service and of four with international status, is critical to this community’s future and deserves careful consideration by the committee.