Saturday marks Minnesota’s walleye opener, the traditional start for many of the open water fishing season.
It often brings opportunities to spend time with family and friends making new memories. Make sure those memories are good ones by thinking about what you need and what you do in case of an emergency on or near the water.
While ice may have gone out early on area lakes and rivers this spring, Borderland’s cool water temperatures should be considered, with safety taking priority over fish.
Dressing warm on the dock or in the boat is a must. And anglers can compensate for that heavy clothing with another layer — a life vest.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers to not just bring a life jacket, but to wear it. It’s the one action most likely to help in surviving a fall into cold water. Thirty percent of boating fatalities take place in cold water defined as generally below 70 degrees. In spring, this is typically from ice-out until early summer.
The cold water shock “gasp reflex” can incapacitate even the strongest swimmer if they aren’t wearing a life jacket.
Another state law to know and respect requires anyone younger than age 10 wear a life jacket when boating. This is good advice for all ages when on or near water. And it’s especially important when water temperatures are low.
Boaters should also know the equipment required for their boat. Minnesota law requires a wearable personal flotation device for each person on any boat. And most boats have requirements for lighting, signaling device, fire extinguisher, etc. Regulations and safety recommendations are listed in the Minnesota Boating Guide, available at 651-296-6157 or toll free 888-646-6367; email info.dnr@state.mn.us; and online at mndnr.gov/boatingsafety. For federal boating laws visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s boating safety website at uscgboating.org
Safety of people should come first, but also keep in mind the health of the resources we enjoy.
With the number of lunkers in northern Minnesota lakes and rivers, many fish will be returned to the water. Find out how to remove hooks and return fish to water in a manner that won’t cause injury to the fish.
And many of the rivers and lakes in northern Minnesota are now infested with spiny waterflea. Action to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species should now be a part of the routine for all boaters. To ensure that this species does not spread: Clean all aquatic plants and aquatic animals from boats and trailers before leaving the water access; drain water from bilges, live wells, and bait containers before leaving the water access; dry boats and equipment for five days, or spray with high pressure and hot water before transporting to another lake or river.
Minnesota’s fishing opener is just the beginning of the season. Enjoy it safely.