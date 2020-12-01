There are days it's hard not to think about the things we've lost because of the pandemic.
Our minds, and our hearts, recall the things we did not do in an effort to keep our loved ones, friends and members of the community we don't even know safe from the virus this year, so we can all get together and do those things next year.
We think of the high school graduations and class reunions that didn't take place, or at least not in the traditional way; to the wedding celebrations and celebration of life at funeral gatherings that also didn't take place; and to many other community events, meetings, parties, adventures, and next chapters that we put off, did via the internet, or simply canceled.
Rather than dwell on what didn't happen, we urge people to consider this time of year to reboot, rebuild, revamp and rejuvenate - whether it be personally or as organizations - to do what we want to do, but do it better in the future.
This could be a time to consider whether we continue to do things in the traditional ways, or whether we revise or modify our plans to do things in a new and better way. Again, this could be a valuable exercise for many, ranging from local government officials, community leaders and members, and business owners.
As a community, it may be time to consider whether some of our traditional events should be retired and replaced by something slightly different, or completely new. If these community events aren't being well attended, or seem to have lost their appeal to draw folks, perhaps this is the time to allow them to go the way of the giant thermometer, the Esslinger Classic Sled Dog Race, and the annual snowshoe race between the International Falls City Council and the Fort Frances Town Council, all good events, but no longer a part of what we do here.
We each have things that are of value and importance to us, and those things likely differ among the community.
Now is the time to consider the value of those events, and what we want ourselves, our community, our lifestyle and our attitude to be when COVID-19 is simply a reference to the past, that has added a new vaccine to our reality.
We know what we've lost, and we now have the chance to put careful thought and planning into shaping the future we want to live.