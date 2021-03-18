What would our nation be like without open government and freedom of information?
We hope we never know.
While this newspaper rarely recognizes designated weeks or days – they are better left to proclamations by local governments — we make an exception each year to recognize Sunshine Week, March 14-20, when journalists across the nation shine a light on issues of open government and have conversations with their readers about the importance of freedom of information.
Launched in 2005, Sunshine Week recognizes that all significant aspects of civic life in the United States are affected by the government – local, state and federal. The news media — including print, online and broadcast journalists — regularly inform the public about the policies and actions of government.
We must all take a role in ensuring that government remains open and follows the rules that have been set forth in the Freedom of Information Act and the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
Freedom of information is essential for public participation. Democracy is based on the consent of the citizens, and that consent turns on the government informing citizens about their activities and recognizing their right to participate. The public is only truly able to participate in the democratic process when they have information about the activities and policies of the government.
Just this week we are reminded in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s newsletter of the importance of open government. The MNA lists several proposals that prompt some concern for journalists, The MNA is reviewing them to ensure they don’t carry unintended consequences for journalists and the public. In addition, a number of landlord-tenant related bills moving in the House, and at least three of them would impose restrictions on public access to information about court eviction proceedings.
Locally, we see daily the influence of citizens when they take part in government. And we see our local governments working hard to keep the decision-making process open to the press, and therefore to the public.
Freedom of information is an essential right for every person. It allows individuals and groups to protect their rights. It is an important guard against abuses, mismanagement and corruption. It also can be beneficial to governments themselves – openness and transparency in the decision-making process can improve citizen trust in government actions.