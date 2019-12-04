The rejection in November by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources of a petition to the ban of lead in fishing tackle and ammunition should not be viewed as the end of the idea.
Instead, it should be the start of a statewide conversation that should include the same details the DNR said the petition didn't address:
- Lack of data concerning the impact of the proposed rule;
- Lack of demonstrated broad stakeholder support;
- The DNR’s conclusion that potential restrictions on the use of lead ammunition and tackle should be considered by the Minnesota Legislature.
Lead is a toxic metal that, in sufficient quantities, has adverse effects on the nervous and reproductive systems of mammals and birds, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has reported.
Concern about lead is not new. When children were showing signs of lead poisoning from eating lead-based paint, it was banned. It's been known for years that most fishing jigs and sinkers are made of lead, and the metal is poisoning wildlife such as loons and eagles. In addition, information discovered in spring 2008 indicated that small lead fragments often are present in hunter-harvested venison, particularly ground venison.
Clearly, a policy change that would impact more than 1.5 million anglers and more than 500,000 hunters must be discussed in detail and at length by the public and then by the Minnesota Legislature.
The DNR proposed a rule in 2016 to require use of non-toxic shot on all Wildlife Management Areas in the farmland portion of Minnesota. Even with this modest change, the Legislature overruled the DNR and prohibited implementation after significant public resistance.
Minnesota is not the first state to consider action on lead. It follows the leads of many states and nations that have taken action to prohibit or limit the use of lead in outdoor sports.
There certainly is evidence that such a change may not only benefit Minnesota's resources, but also its residents. "While the DNR has denied the petition for rulemaking, the agency believes the human health and environmental impacts of lead ammunition and tackle do warrant further study and discussion," it said in a statement. "The DNR is committed to working with the petitioners, legislators, tribal governments, hunters and anglers to facilitate a more inclusive conversation on the possibility of future restrictions on the use of lead and other toxic ammunition and tackle.”
Hunting and angling is a Minnesota tradition. It's part of our heritage and brings families and friends together.
We must now come together to consider whether a change in the use of lead in hunting and fishing will ensure a better future for humans and our beloved natural resources.