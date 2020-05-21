The time is now to consider being a candidate for election to county, state and federal offices.
You have through June 2 to file for one of the offices, and this year, filings for the offices made at the Koochiching County Courthouse must be done by appointment, as a precaution against COVID-19, at least until the courthouse opens for regular business, Auditor Tom West said.
Should more than two candidates file in each race, a primary held Aug. 11 would narrow the field. Absentee voting for the primary begins June 26.
Successful candidates in the primary in these county, state and federal races move on to the Nov. 3 general election, for which absentee voting begins Sept. 18.
Local offices, such as city councilors and school board members, for which no primary will be held, must file for office between July 28 and Aug. 11.
Many of the campaigns have already begun, and The Journal will again provide valuable information about candidates seeking the jobs that will impact all our lives into the future.
As in other election years, The Journal has some rules and policies about candidates and campaigns.
The Journal’s Opinion Page should be viewed as a place for lively discussion and debate at all times, but especially during election years. We expect it will be just that as the elections draw near. We encourage our readers and the candidates to become familiar with The Journal’s policy on letters to the editor from and about candidates.
All letters of endorsement of or in opposition to candidates, as well as letters from or about candidates, will be published as paid election letters and are subject to a $30 fee. The letters will be published on the Opinion Page, but will be labeled as a “PAID ELECTION LETTER.” We will maintain the 500 words or less limit on these letters.
Paid election letters are to be paid for by the letter writer. If paid by another entity, that information must be stated properly, according to election laws. Payment for the letters must be received before a paid election letter will be published.
Each filing period offers people an opportunity to be a part of the solutions they see are needed. And each election offers voters a chance to select a candidate who best represents their views. We will do our best to inform voters about the steps in this valuable process.