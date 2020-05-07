The pandemic has changed the way people across the world do just about everything.
As this weekend brings two family traditions, we urge everyone to stay safe.
First, not chronologically but maybe by importance, is Mother's Day Sunday. A time when families often come together to recognize what moms do and honor them with gifts, dinner and visits.
This year, we again urge everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones. If you visit, don't take a chance on spreading to your mom, and others who may be gathered, the COVID-19 virus - even if you don't think you have it.
Wear a mask if you love someone. So, you may think you look silly. Who cares? Is your ego too large to forgo how you look if it could keep someone form getting sick, or even dying? We hope not. And practicing social distancing at visits and washing your hands often wouldn't hurt, either.
Second, which comes first, is the Minnesota fishing opener Saturday. Like most years, we remind everyone on the water that it is cold. The ice just went out less than one week ago on Rainy Lake. A fall into the water will likely trigger cold-water shock. Numbness will set in quickly, and swimming or calling for help will be difficult. You’ll probably gasp uncontrollably and draw water into your lungs. Even strong swimmers may drown within minutes.
So, that's good reason to protect yourself and your loved ones by wearing first wearing life jackets when on area lakes and rivers. And for many, including youngsters, wearing a life jacket when around any shoreline is a good idea now.
And we must remind anyone heading toward the water of how to stay safe, and protect others, from the cononavirus.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers the following:
- Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. This includes places such as fuel stations and community docks, and means no beaching or tying up to other boats.
- Boat only with people in your immediate household.
- Boat close to home. Travel to and from the access site without making other stops.
- When fueling, wash your hands as you would when fueling a car. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- When launching and loading your boat, give people ahead of you plenty of time and space to finish launching or loading before you approach.
- Keep in mind water-access site conditions may be different than in previous years. DNR-managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed.
- If you have been diagnosed with, or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), stay home. This self-isolation period should extend for at least seven days after the illness begins and include 72 hours of being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications and resolution of other symptoms.
- Know what’s open. To see what DNR-managed sites are available, see the DNR’s COVID-19 website or call the DNR information center at 651-296-6157 or 888 646-6367.
We can all still do much of what we would do in other years, but this year it's especially important to take responsibility for protecting yourself, your loved ones and everyone else whose safety may be impacted by your actions or inactions.