An increase in the taxes paid to keep the Littlefork Ambulance Service operating is more than warranted.
The district board last week agreed to recommend the Littlefork City Council approve a 134-percent increase, or $50,277, over the amount of taxes collected by the district this year.
The council is expected to conduct public hearings before implementing the increase — the first in a decade.
While that amount may seem like a drastic increase, it adds up to about an extra $15 per year on a house valued at $70,000 in the district.
That’s not a lot to pay to ensure an adequate number of ambulance volunteers are available to respond when you or one of our loved ones needs it.
Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou told The Journal the board wouldn’t raise taxes if it didn’t need to. “But it’s going to either be raise taxes, get more volunteers or close the service... that’s basically what it’s going to come down to,” he said.
The tax increase would certainly go to a worthy cause: increasing pay rates for the on-call volunteers that run the service.
The ambulance service has 14 on-call volunteers, and shifts must be covered all day, everyday. Shifts are divided into two 12-hour periods, requiring at least four people — two per shift — to be on call daily.
Should the increase be approved, pay rates for on-call volunteers would change as follows:
Weekday days would increase from $3.75 per hour to $9 per hour, and weekday nights would be $6 per hour.
Weekend rates would increase from $4.30 per hour to $6 per hour.
Holidays would increase from $5.40 per hour to $9 per hour.
You didn’t misread that, and we made no errors in reporting those numbers. That’s right, the people who come when called at all times of the day and night, in all kinds of weather, to help you in a medical emergency get paid less than Minnesota’s minimum-wage, which adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, to $10 an hour for large employers, and $8.15 an hour for other state minimum wages.
Clearly, it would be easy to sit back and complain about your taxes than it would be to anti-up and become a volunteer for your community. And if you can’t volunteer for what ever reasons, do the next best thing: Support the tax increase for the good of the community.