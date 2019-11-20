As a self-imposed 30-day deadline passed this week, we join with Gov. Tim Walz in bringing the discussions about ideas to control insulin costs into the open.
Walz noted this week that Minnesota’s legislators missed their own deadline to reach an agreement on legislation to address the skyrocketing price of insulin.
Walz Monday said it’s time to take the discussion to the people, encouraging public hearings now, as opposed to quiet conversations between House and Senate members.
And while the governor said he’s encouraged that progress has been made, we say it’s not enough. “We need real movement on this issue, and we need it now,” Walz said in a statement.
Walz is expected to call a special session as soon as the House and Senate agree on a solution. Last week, he declared “Diabetes Day” in Minnesota as a call to action for the Legislature to reach a deal to improve access to affordable insulin. He was recently joined by young Minnesotans with diabetes urging Senate Republicans to come to the table to negotiate a deal. Following his call, a bipartisan group of legislators began meeting to discuss a joint proposal with their 30-day self-imposed deadline passing Monday. Walz had also previously called on legislative leaders to hold a public conference committee to settle differences between their bills.
Each day that goes by without a resolution is a struggle for many people who don’t just want affordable medicine, but need it to live.
More than 460,000 Minnesotans have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The rising costs of insulin have made some Minnesotans decide to ration their insulin, which means they are taking less than they need to live a healthy life. As a result, they can suffer additional health issues and even die, like Alec Smith, for whom the House Democrats have named their bill. The Alex Smith Emergency Insulin Act, which failed to pass this spring, is named after the 26-year-old who died because he was unable to afford insulin after he was no longer eligible for coverage by his mother’s insurance.
It’s time for the people to see the ideas being discussed could affect their very lives. It’s time to take the conversations to the public.