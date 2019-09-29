As the nights begin to bring cooler temperatures, the furnace is likely to kick on to warm homes, cabins and hunting shacks.
With multiple hunting seasons open and soon to open, now is the time to think about safety as it relates to carbon monoxide.
Recent years have brought several close calls for Borderland families. The more you know about it, the better.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by the combustion burning of carbon containing fuels. The most common and usual sites of production are gas, oil, coal furnaces, water heaters and automobiles.
Carbon monoxide, when inhaled, binds or blocks the hemoglobin molecule so that oxygen can not be picked up in the lungs efficiently. The blood, which is delivered to the tissue, does not contain enough oxygen. The cells of our organs that require oxygen start to become damaged, leading to signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to safety experts.
The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning relate to the amount of carbon monoxide in the blood stream. At low levels, there may be no symptoms. But generally, as the level increases, symptoms worsen. Most signs and symptoms of minor exposures are readily reversible with treatment. Moderate levels can cause severe headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, or faint feelings. People even die if these levels persist for a long time. Low levels can cause shortness of breath, mild nausea, and mild headaches, and may have longer term effects on your health.
Preventative measures can avoid concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning. Start by ensuring that fossil fuel burning furnaces are properly functioning with emphasis on exhaust systems and be sure fireplaces and flues are functioning and clean.
Most important, and possibly the easiest step, is to install carbon monoxide detectors. Both plug-in and battery operated models are now on the market at very reasonable prices. These should be placed inside homes, cabins and hunting shacks.
This fall and winter season should be safe from this silent killer no matter where the hat is hung.