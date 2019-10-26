When the people that normally support your ideas and behavior suddenly stop, it might be time to reassess.
That's what we hope President Donald Trump does, as it seems in Washington DC even Republicans who have supported his actions in the past are moving away from him.
Republicans voted overwhelmingly with Democrats last week when they condemned Trump's troop withdraw from Turkey.
It's put some of our most loyal allies at risk, when we should instead protect them. Clearly no one, even the Kurds, believed the United States would stay in Turkey forever.
But the action at this time seems to have put Russia in a stronger position in the region. And that may not be good for the U.S.
And we're not alone in our thinking. The House last week approved a resolution, 354-60, that said withdrawal is "beneficial to the adversaries of the United States government." Those adversaries include Syria, Russia and Iran. The resolution further calls for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately end its attack on Syria.
In addition, the resolution calls on the Administration to "present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.''
The resolution triggered negotiations for a cease fire, which Turkey agreed to, calling it a "pause." However, late news reports indicate the cease fire is already falling apart.
The withdraw likely placed our allies in danger and left our soldiers wondering what their service accomplished.
It's time lawmakers - on both sides of the aisle - consider the values this nation has held dear and upon which this democracy is based.
Do we want to live in a nation where hate and greed rule by inflaming and distracting rhetoric and actions? Or do we want to live in a nation that has tried to put aside its differences, allowing all opinions to be heard and facts to be considered as we look for ways to assist in bringing peace in this nation and others?
As we watch the activities unfold in Washington, we can't help but be reminded of the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen about an emperor who pays a lot of money for some new magic clothes which can only be seen by wise people. The clothes do not really exist, those who support the emperor praise his clothes for fear they will seem unwise.
The moral of the story? Pride in being right, or wise, should never keep us from speaking up when we know the truth.