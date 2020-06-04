When you’re talking, you are not listening, watching and learning, which is the first step to initiate change.
The world has watched and listened, and that’s what has led to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights’ investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd.
The action is a long time in the making, as the investigation will be about the department’s policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years and will determine if the department has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color.
In announcing the civil rights complaint Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged that he, like the vast majority of Koochiching County residents, cannot truly understand what it’s like to face the kind of racism that many people of color know all too well. Walz is white, as are nearly 95 percent of Koochiching County residents, reports the United States Census Bureau.
So, what can we do, those of us who with the protesters despise the hate, anger and frustration that led to George Floyd’s death and the subsequent civil disobedience? We can support truth, justice and peace, and try to recognize if our actions or comments are helping to continue a culture of racism.
And those of us who have not experienced living as a person of color, can listen, watch and learn about what’s prompting many people — of all colors — to protest the factors that have resulted in higher poverty rates and higher arrest rates of people of color compared to white people, among other discrepancies.
Walz is right, however, that more is needed than listening, watching and learning about how people of color are not only treated by police and what changes are needed. Action is also needed to fight a culture complacent about changing these discrepancies.
Meanwhile, mixed among the video of Floyd’s death, peaceful protests and violent riots have been moments of brightness in the recent dark clouds. Those moments have included police officers joining with demonstrators in taking a symbolic knee outside the Minnesota Governor’s Office, and demonstrators offering bottles of water to police in New York standing guard over store fronts.
It’s these kinds of sincere and in-the-moment shows of empathy that give us hope that that the sadness and brutality of the past experienced by people of color, can be changed and can help make us all better.
Now is our opportunity to change the future. This is where we start.