Gov. Tim Walz has impressed us with his leadership during the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the things we most appreciate as Minnesotans, and as journalists, is his attention to detail when revealing the next steps in the state’s attempt to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.
He’s announced restrictions and changes in the way people need to lead their lives, and then immediately provided details about how and when those restrictions will be put in place, who they will affect, and for how long.
He’s updated the public daily by conducting news conferences, issued media releases and established a website that provides the public with real-time COVID-19 alerts.
Clearly, Walz has attempted to balance the need to protect Minnesotans from the virus, and from each other, while understanding the need to keep the state operating.
But it’s science that’s at the foundation of the decisions and actions he has taken. He has laid out his thinking about why the science shows a need to adopt a “stay home” campaign — a sort of Minnesotan nice way of telling people that they need to keep out of places that draw them together, allowing the virus to spread.
At each news conference, Walz has announced restrictions, and immediately provided the details about why he believes they are necessary to protect our health, pointing to other states and recommendations from infectious disease experts.
He and others have stressed the virus’ lack of early symptoms — and lack of symptoms at all for some people — makes the stay at home order critical to follow.
Say your 40-year old neighbor feels fine, been going about his business as normal. Even though he’s trying to be helpful, he’s coming over for a visit out of boredom. And now, you — the daughter of a 90-year old mother; the grandfather of a newborn boy; the brother to a sister with heart disease; the caretaker of people at a nursing home — have been, or may have been, unknowingly exposed.
It’s everyone’s moral and civic duty to do everything possible to avoid exposing yourself to others, and to avoid exposure yourself. We just don’t know enough about the virus yet to be sure who has been exposed to the virus, who is exposing the virus to others and truly who may be the most vulnerable and at risk of becoming ill, and possibly dying, from it.
As we continue to follow Walz’ plans, we need to remember this is all temporary, and the best way to keep our community and state safe.